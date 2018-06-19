Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on the A5 at Glasfryn

A man has died in hospital 10 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

He was driving a VW campervan along the A5 on 6 June when it collided with a Ford Mondeo at Glasfryn, near Corwen in Denbighshire.

Both he and a passenger were taken to hospital, where the driver died on Saturday.

The Mondeo driver was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, where he remains.

The passenger of the VW campervan has been discharged from hospital.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, from North Wales Police, said: "Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts remain with the man's family at this sad time."