Image copyright Google Image caption The five day road closures will start at 19:00 BST from Monday

A main road will be closed for five nights while emergency repairs are carried out.

Overnight closures along Denbighshire's A547 - known locally as the Abergele Straits - come into effect from 19:00 BST on Monday.

Diversion signs will be put in place directing traffic via the A55.

Work being carried out includes filling potholes, repainting white lines and cleaning gullies. The road will re-open at 06:00 BST every following morning.

Denbighshire council apologised for any inconvenience the closure may cause - but said improving the condition of its roads was one of its key priorities.