A health board has improved its assessment of risk from deep vain thrombosis (DVT) following the death of a patient, an inquest in Ruthin heard.

Philip Blane Lea, 70, died from a pulmonary embolism a day after being released from Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, in May 2017.

There were no signs clot-busting drugs were needed but a report found his ongoing health problems should have signalled the risk he faced.

Death by natural causes was concluded.

Mr Lea, a retired civil engineer, had suffered with a range of health problems including breathlessness, heart failure and emphysema.

He had also suffered a DVT in the 1970s.

Although hospital staff were made aware, no anti-coagulant drugs were administered when he was admitted for an assessment of his extreme breathlessness on 17 May 2017.

His condition was diagnosed as being caused by problems with heart failure and emphysema.

Two days after being admitted, he was allowed to go home but he collapsed and died as a result of the embolism the following night.

John Gittins, coroner for North East Wales and Central, was told Mr Lea had shown no clinical signs of an embolism while in hospital and the fact he responded well to treatment led staff to believe his condition was caused by heart problems.

The inquest heard even if he had been given anti-coagulant drugs in hospital they would not have been sufficient to prevent the fatal embolism.

An investigation by Betsi Cadwaladr University health board found more needed to be done to make staff aware of the potential risk of DVT in patients.

It added Mr Lea's on-going health problems should have highlighted the possible risk he faced because he was likely to have been physically inactive for some time.

The health board said staff are now receiving extra training to better assess DVT risk and a specialist nurse has been employed.