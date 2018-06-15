Image copyright Janice Bellis Image caption New facilities in a three-storey complex include IT suites, a sports unit and a conference hall

Plans for a £20m expansion to Coleg Cambria's Wrexham campus have been drawn up.

New facilities in a three-storey complex include IT suites and digital technology, a sports unit and a conference hall.

Bosses are hoping Wrexham council approve the plans later this summer.

The college is putting up £10m and hopes to secure the rest by submitting a business case to the Welsh Government.

If agreed, work could start next year on the Yale campus with the building open by 2020.