Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greenpeace estimates about 12 million items of plastic enter oceans every year

A supermarket will become the first in Wales to give cash tokens to shoppers who return plastic bottles.

People can swap bottles for 10p vouchers at "reverse vending machines" in the Iceland store in New Street, Mold from Friday.

A six-month trial at the store is part of the supermarket's bid to "eliminate" plastics use, it said.

It follows proposals revealed by the Welsh and UK governments towards a national deposit return scheme.

'One step in journey'

Greenpeace estimates about 12 million items of plastic enter oceans every year, clogging up the stomachs of animals who mistake them for food.

Deeside-based Iceland's managing director Richard Walker said it wants to eliminate plastics from all its products by 2023.

"This trial, however, is just one step in our journey," he added.

The initiative in Mold follows similar schemes in Fulham and Wolverhampton in England and Musselburgh in Scotland.