Image copyright John S Turner/Geograph Image caption The theatre was built in 1976 and its plays are shown to more than 180,00 people per year

One of Wales's most prestigious theatres is to undergo a £30m redevelopment after backing was given to new designs.

Theatr Clwyd, near Mold in Flintshire, will revamp public areas and community facilities as well as overhauling the mechanics of the building.

The plans have received support from the Arts Council of Wales and Flintshire County Council.

The council said it was an "extremely important development".