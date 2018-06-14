Image copyright Google Image caption David Challinor was jailed at Caernarfon Crown Court

A man has had his jail sentence extended by two years after he stalked a prison officer from behind bars.

David Challinor, 48, from Gwersyllt, Wrexham, was serving an 18-month sentence for stalking a policeman and bakery worker last year.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard he sent 15 letters in two months to a probation officer at Altcourse Jail in Liverpool.

Challinor, a former CCTV operative, pleaded guilty to stalking and was also given a 15-year restraining order.

The prosecution said the letters were "of a graphic sexual nature and escalated in the lewdness".

Challinor wrote the letters to the prison worker and asked a former inmate to post them to the woman.

He was originally sent to prison for stalking after saying he wanted to rape the 22-year-old bakery worker in a letter titled "confessions".

He also admitted to stealing women's underwear and waged a campaign against a policeman after being sacked from his job.