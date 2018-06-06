Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Tom Hughes, from Wrexham, was on holiday in the Spanish resort of Magaluf

A man has died after falling off a balcony in Majorca.

Tom Hughes, from Wrexham, was on holiday in the Spanish resort of Magaluf when the incident happened on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is believed to have fallen 65ft (19m).

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died on 3 June in Majorca and are in contact with the Spanish authorities."

Friends of Mr Hughes, a former Rhosnesni High School pupil, have said up a GoFundMe page with a £6,000 target to help bring his body home.

Josh Halliwell who set up the page wrote: "Tom was a fantastic person, who would have wanted to help anyone, and was a pleasure to be around."