Image caption Jordan Davidson (left) has admitted murdering Nicholas Churton (right)

A second investigation into North Wales Police over the murder of a disabled man by a released prisoner has begun.

Jordan Davidson, of Wrexham, is serving 30 years in prison for killing Nicholas Churton, 67, with a machete and hammer.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had already started looking at contact between Mr Churton and police in the days before he died.

The new inquiry will examine the force's contact with Davidson after he was released from prison.

Davidson had threatened Mr Churton, a former wine bar owner, in the days before the killing in March 2017, which the victim had reported to the police.

The force referred itself to the IOPC in April 2017, which began examining police contact with Mr Churton in the fortnight before he was murdered.

That inquiry is nearing completion, according to the IOPC.

The new investigation is examining previous contact between Davidson and the force including any arrests between December 2016 and March 2017 while he was on licence.

The IOPC director for Wales, Catrin Evans, said: "Jordan Davidson was released from Parc prison on licence in December 2016.

"North Wales Police had some contact with Davidson over a period of months before he later murdered Nicholas Churton at his home in Wrexham.

"Our new investigation will look at whether North Wales Police complied with local and national policies while dealing with incidents concerning Davidson, and when liaising with other relevant agencies involved in his post-release offender management."