A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he crashed in Denbighshire.

The incident happened on the A5 Berwyn Road, near the Chainbridge Hotel, Llangollen at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

The man was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Stoke Hospital, where he is being treated.

North Wales Police said the road has been closed as officers investigate the incident.