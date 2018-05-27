An elderly man has been seriously injured and airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Carmarthenshire.

The driver of a black Suzuki Grand Vitara was injured after his vehicle hit a blue Nissan Juke at about 09:00 BST on Sunday.

The B4302 Llandeilo to Talley road was shut for more than four hours as Dyfed-Powys Police investigated the crash.

He was flown to hospital in Cardiff and is in a serious condition.