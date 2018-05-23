Train services between Wrexham and Shotton have been restarted after a person was hit by a train.

The incident happened at Gwersyllt, just north of Wrexham, at about 10:45 BST and affected services to and from Bidston on the Wirral Peninsula.

Buses replaced trains between Wrexham General and Bidston before Arriva Trains Wales said the line reopened at about 12:00.

Arriva, however, said services in the area may still be cancelled or delayed.