Image copyright Family Image caption Nathan Jones was described as a "real character" by his family

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision during rush hour on Friday have spoken of their loss.

Nathan Jones, 48, died after the crash involving a motorcycle and a silver Fiat 500 on Ruthin Road in Wrexham.

The crash with a car happened at the junction of the A525 and the A483 as Mr Jones, who was from the Wrexham area, travelled from Coedpoeth.

His family said they were "devastated by the loss of a much loved father, son, brother and uncle".

The family described Mr Jones as being: "Full of life and a real character, loving, funny and stubborn too. He was a well-known character in the area and well-liked by all who knew him."

North Wales Police said it was notified about a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 16:10 BST.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the northbound exit slip road of the A483

Emergency services attended the scene however the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Sgt Meurig Jones said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in the collision during this difficult time

"The motorcycle was travelling from Coedpoeth towards Wrexham - and we'd appeal to any motorists who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen the motorcycle before the incident to get in contact with us.

"We'd be especially eager to hear from anyone who saw the motorcycle approaching the lights on the junction of the A525 and the A483."