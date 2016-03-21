Image copyright Wrexham Glyndŵr University

A technology centre in Denbighshire has received £50,000 to help launch businesses in the space industry.

The grant has been awarded to Glyndwr University's OpTIC Technology Centre in St Asaph by the UK Space Agency.

The investment will see the centre support start-up companies, helping the growth of the industry in the area.

It follows a strategy for Wales to achieve a £2bn-a-year share of the space industry, announced last July.

OpTIC centre director Caroline Gray said: "We are thrilled to have received this backing, which comes as we refocus the centre and build on our already strong reputation in the fields of high technology, optics and scientific research."

The centre was one of five "business incubation centres" across the UK to receive the funding as part of the UK Space Agency's Innovation and Growth Strategy: Space Growth Action Plan.