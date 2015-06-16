Image copyright Google Image caption Dobson & Crowther supplied seed envelopes to the horticultural sector

A printing firm in Denbighshire has gone into administration, putting 79 jobs at risk.

Dobson & Crowther Limited in Llangollen, a manufacturer of bespoke envelopes, had to restructure in 2014 after the loss of its biggest customer.

Christopher Ratten of Baker Tilly, a joint administrator, said it had "experienced a challenging 18 months".

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru AM for North Wales, said: "This is terrible news for the 79 workers."

Administrators are now considering the possibility of continuing the business for a short period in order to fulfil outstanding orders.