Image copyright Eirian Evans Image caption The hospital was named after the explorer Henry Morton Stanley

The redevelopment of the HM Stanley Hospital site has been approved by councillors in Denbighshire.

Officers recommended the 85-home development should go ahead at the former Victorian workhouse in St Asaph.

The hospital closed in 2012 when the ophthalmic unit moved to Glan Clwyd.

Pure Residential plans to create a mix of ordinary and assisted living units in the hospital buildings and build houses in the grounds.