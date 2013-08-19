North East Wales

Offa's Dyke damage claims: Police investigate

  • 19 August 2013
A large area appears to have been excavated
Image caption Excavation works appear to have taken place on the earthwork

Police say an investigation is now under way after reports a large section of Offa's Dyke ancient earthwork was damaged near Wrexham.

North Wales Police confirmed it had been passed information by Welsh government historic environment service Cadw.

The protected 1,200-year-old monument, built in the 8th Century, appears to have been excavated on land near Chirk.

Cadw said it was too soon to say whether the dyke could be repaired.

A spokesman for the Welsh government said information was handed to North Wales Police on Monday.

The linear earthwork stretching 177 miles (285 km) is a protected ancient monument built in the 8th Century.

It is thought that King Offa of Mercia built it as a boundary between his domain and Wales.

It is said to be traceable along 80 miles (130 km) from the Wye valley to Wrexham.

The area attracts up to 15,000 visitors a week during the summer, many of them walkers from all over Europe.

