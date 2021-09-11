Runner airlifted to hospital after Anglesey cliff fall
A runner has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a cliff in north Wales.
A major rescue operation was launched after reports a women had fallen on the Anglesey coast at 10:45 BST.
Coastguard crews from Holyhead, Cemaes Bay and Moelfre were joined by a helicopter from Dublin, and a RNLI lifeboat, in the search near Holyhead.
The casualty had been running at Porth Dafarch and was flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent at 14:00.