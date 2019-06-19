Image caption Eyewitnesses said the driver managed to get out of the lorry before it rolled over

The main road out of Aberystwyth was closed after a lorry veered off the road and overturned into a field.

The A487 was shut in both directions from Southgate to Llanfarian at about 16:00 BST and traffic redirected.

At 22:00, traffic was still queuing back to Llanbadarn and Trefechan, and a crane was being used to lift the trailer from the field.

Eyewitnesses said the driver managed to get out of the lorry before it rolled on its side.