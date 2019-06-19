Overturned lorry closes main road out of Aberystwyth
- 19 June 2019
The main road out of Aberystwyth was closed after a lorry veered off the road and overturned into a field.
The A487 was shut in both directions from Southgate to Llanfarian at about 16:00 BST and traffic redirected.
At 22:00, traffic was still queuing back to Llanbadarn and Trefechan, and a crane was being used to lift the trailer from the field.
Eyewitnesses said the driver managed to get out of the lorry before it rolled on its side.