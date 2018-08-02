Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption One guest remains missing following the fire at the Aberystwyth hotel

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a seaside hotel.

Fire ripped through the Ty Belgrave House on Aberystwyth's Marine Terrace, Ceredigion, last week.

A search for a missing guest at the hotel has been continuing since the blaze in the early hours of 25 July.

Damion Harris, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, briefly appeared before magistrates in the town on Thursday.

Image copyright Twitter/@MAWWChrisDavies Image caption Nine adults and three children were rescued from the fire

The fire at the seafront guest house has destroyed several floors and damaged neighbouring buildings.

Police have been searching for a missing individual who was believed to have been staying in the hotel at the time of the blaze.

Officers have been liaising with the Lithuanian Embassy to trace the next of kin of the missing guest.

Mr Harris will appear in Swansea Crown Court on 24 August.