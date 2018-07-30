Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Austrian tourists were among 50 supported after a fire ripped through the hotel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire that ripped through a four-star Aberystwyth seafront hotel.

Police are also searching for a missing guest and liaising with the Lithuanian Embassy to trace his next of kin.

Nine adults and three children were rescued during the blaze at Ty Belgrave House, Marine Terrace, on Wednesday.

The fire is now out but the building will not be safe to enter until next week as it is structurally unsafe.

Detective chief inspector Neil Jenkins said the cause of the fire remains unexplained as investigations continue.

"As a result of our enquiries, a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and is currently in police custody in Aberystwyth," he said.

"One man remains unaccounted for following the fire."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage as fire crews dampen down following the Aberystwyth seafront fire

DCI Jenkins said it will probably be the end of next week at the earliest when officers will be able to get access to the building.

He called for witnesses who were either at the front of Marine Terrace or Terrace Road between midnight on Tuesday, 24 July and 03:00 BST on Wednesday.

As the fire took hold, many guests escaped across balconies.

Following the blaze, British Red Cross volunteers gave "practical and emotional support" to 33 people affected, the organisation's Rob Donovan said.

Image copyright Rose Voon Image caption Firefighters battled through the night

They provided help at another hotel in the town and toiletries and clothing from a local supermarket.

Most of these had been staying at the hotel next door, which was also evacuated, and included a coach party of Austrian tourists.

Mr Donovan said: "Usually in these situations, people are helped by friends and family.

"They had none nearby, so our volunteers acted as their friends and family."

Help included enlisting a German speaker to translate, getting food and toiletries and supporting the tourists as they made their onward journey to Swansea.