Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption Lilleth evaded traps put out to catch her after her escape in October

A zoo which saw two of its lynx die within days of each other has been allowed to keep dangerous animals again.

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion had been banned from keeping certain animals including wild cats after the deaths in October.

But after an inspection of the zoo, Ceredigion council said it had decided to reverse the ban on the condition that a qualified and experienced keeper was employed.

The zoo has been asked to comment.

The ban was enforced after a Eurasian lynx called Lilleth was shot dead by a marksman days after its escape from the animal kingdom.

A second lynx, Nilly, later died following a "handling error".

Image caption Dean and Tracey Tweedy bought the 10-acre (four-hectare) zoo for £625,000 last year

Ceredigion council said it decided to withdraw the ban that had prevented the zoo from keeping dangerous "category one" animals after the inspection and veterinary advice.

A spokesman said the zoo would be able to keep the animals "on the understanding that they employ a suitably qualified, competent and experienced person to manage the collection within six months".

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom had been appealing against the ban but it was formally withdrawn at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.