One person is missing after a serious fire broke out at a hotel on Aberystwyth seafront.

Fourteen people - including three children - were evacuated from the blaze at the four-star Ty Belgrave House hotel in Marine Terrace.

The road has been closed between the old magistrates' court and the pier.

The fire started at about 02:20 BST and spread to adjoining properties but is now understood to be under control.

Damage to the hotel appears to be extensive.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 appliances to the scene and a spokesman said five people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

He also confirmed one person "remains unaccounted for" and crews were "working hard to prevent further fire damage".

Public Health Wales has advised people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed and to shut off their air conditioning units.

Daisy Wright, who lives near the hotel, said she saw fire crews and police officers helping people off the balcony.

She said: "To start with it looked like a very small isolated fire - you could only see smoke.

"Within an hour there were flames coming from the roof and then it seemed like the whole hotel was coming up in flames.

"It was quite nerve wracking because there was a lot of smoke."

Some businesses on the seafront have been forced to close because of the fire, apologising to customers.

The work to limit the damage of the blaze has also caused problems in the town.

Councillor Ceredig Davies said: "There is total confusion in the town because the fire service have had to bring water across town from the Vicarage Fields [about one mile away] using nine-inch pipes and cars can't drive over them."

Chris Jones, who works at the Premier Inn on the same street, said the Belle Vue Royal Hotel, which is next to Ty Belgrave House, had also been affected by the fire.

He told BBC Radio Wales that there "wasn't much left" of Ty Belgrave House, with "just the first floor" remaining.

