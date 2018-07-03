Image copyright Getty Images

A boa constrictor has gone missing from its home, prompting police to issue a warning to people in the area.

The 5ft (1.5m) long black and silver reptile slithered away from an address in Cwmgiedd, near Ystradgynlais, Powys.

Ystradgynlais police tweeted a warning to people, urging them to keep windows and doors shut and their pets indoors.

Boa constrictors are non-venomous ambush predators that kill by squeezing the life out of their prey and can reach up to 3m (10ft) in length.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged anyone who spots the animal to call 101.