Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Robert Birch was well known in his hometown of Welshpool

A 35-year-old man will stand trial for the murder of a Briton who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run while on holiday in Cyprus.

Robert Birch, who was 39 and known as Charlie, from Welshpool, Powys, died after being hit by a car at 02:30 local time (00:30 BST) on 24 June in Paphos.

A 23-year-old woman who had also been arrested has been released without charge.

The trial is expected to begin on 3 August.

Image copyright Marios Ignatiou, PafosPress.com Image caption A smashed windscreen on the car which was found in the harbour

The defendant will also face charges of pre-mediated murder and the attempted murder of a second British man, 32, who was taken to hospital after the incident.

Cypriot Police has confirmed Mr Birch was the victim of the suspected hit-and-run.

They said a car fell into the sea at the harbour of Agios Georgios in Pegeia and a man and a woman were seen leaving the car.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Cypriot Police said the car fell into the sea at the harbour of Agios Georgios in Pegeia and a man and a woman were seen leaving the car