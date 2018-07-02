Mid Wales

Dolgerddon Hall youth hostel fire tackled

  • 2 July 2018
Media captionFootage of the blaze from @anniejones43 on Twitter

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a Victorian youth hostel in mid Wales.

Dolgerddon Hall in Rhayader, Powys, is currently "well-alight", according to the fire service.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MWWFRS) said crews from Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Llanidloes and Llanwrtyd Wells were called to the property at 12:35 BST.

A MWFRS spokesman said there were no reports of casualties.

Image caption Dolgerddon Hall in Rhayader was visibly damaged in the fire
Image caption Firefighters extinguish a blaze at Dolgerddon Hall, Rhayader
Image caption Firefighters extinguish a blaze at Dolgerddon Hall, Rhayader

