Image copyright Phillip Moseley Image caption A helicopter was needed to drop water on the blaze at Cwm Rheidol

Firefighters across Wales have been tackling three separate wildfires.

Crews returned to the site of a large blaze in Cwm Rhiedol, Ceredigion, after it reignited on Friday. They were first called on Tuesday and a helicopter was needed to drop water.

Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was also deployed to a grass fire near Pembrey on Friday.

South Wales fire crews also tackled a large blaze on Maerdy mountain in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Image copyright Emma-Louise O'Shea Image caption Smoke from the fire on Maerdy mountain billowed into the air and could be seen from afar

At one point on Tuesday, 28 firefighters were on the scene in Cwm Rhiedol and specialists in wildfires joined the battle after wind caused the flames to spread.

The helicopter unloaded 1,000 litres of water per drop - similar to what a fire engine carries in its tank - and made 20 drops an hour on Thursday.

The flames also caused the Vale of Rheidol Railway line to close.

Image copyright Andi Stallwood Image caption Mid West and Wales Fire and Rescue were also called about the blaze on Pembrey mountain

In west Wales, crews were called to Pembrey Mountain and smoke could be seen billowing over trees.

The fire on Maerdy mountain caused a bus service to be diverted.

