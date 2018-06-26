Image copyright Iestyn Hughes

Firefighters are battling a large grass fire in Ceredigion on the hottest day of the year so far.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue officers were sent to the blaze near Cwm Rheidol, Ceredigion at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

The incident started near the A4120 road and the Vale of Rheidol Railway line, causing poor visibility.

The railway line between Aberystwyth and Devil's Bridge was closed to allow crews to tackle the blaze.

Image copyright Iestyn Hughes

150 passengers were on board the train when the line was shut, but were taken back to Aberystwyth by coach.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but temperatures in Wales have reached more than 30C.