Image copyright West Wales Airport Image caption West Wales Airport is just 1.5 miles from the coast at Aberporth and the test sight for unmmaned aircraft

Firefighters were called to West Wales Airport after an unmanned aircraft crashed.

The pilotless plane - also known as a UAV - came down in a lane close to the airstrip, near Aberporth, Ceredigion, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one crew used foam to clean up the resulting fuel spill.

Opened in 2002, West Wales Airport is used by the military and civil aviators.

Its unmanned aircraft centre is the only type of facility of its kind in Europe.

The Ministry of Defence used it to test its Watchkeeper drone.