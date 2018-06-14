Image copyright John Lucas/Geograph Image caption Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth is set to lose 11 beds.

A Welsh hospital experiencing a "critical staffing shortage" is temporarily closing 11 beds.

The closures on Iorwerth ward at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth will last for about four months from 2 July.

The health board said it will allow refurbishment works and recruitment to take place.

Further improvement works could take place and the health board did not rule out future temporary bed closures.

Staff were notified of the bed closures in a letter from the hospital's head of nursing Dawn Jones.

She said: "As you are aware there is a critical staffing shortage on Iorwerth ward and CMU [cardiac monitoring unit].

"For this reason a decision has been taken to close 11 beds from 2 July."

Ms Jones said the reduction in beds would allow refurbishment works, including an "improved work station" on Iorwerth ward, to be carried out.

Joe Teape, director of operations at Hywel Dda Health Board, added: "This temporary project, commencing over the summer during our less busy period, will also enable us to focus on nurse staff recruitment to increase the number of permanent staff employed at the hospital in preparation for reopening the beds for the winter period.

"If the project is successful, it will become a rolling cycle of improvement work at the hospital over future summer periods."

Asked whether future works would mean more temporary bed closures, a health board spokesperson said: "We don't know the answer as we do not know what future improvements would look like and, at present, this is a pilot to see how successful it is."

Ceredigion AM Elin Jones said she was in discussions with the health board regarding the staff shortage.