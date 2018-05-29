Twin foals named after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
A rare set of twin foals born the day before the royal wedding have been named Harry and Meghan.
Born in mid-Wales, the horses beat the odds as twin foals are said to only occur in one in every 10,000 births and one usually dies shortly after.
The owner of the non-identical twins said she did not know the mother, named Blue, was expecting twins until the Friday before they were born.
She said the births were "incredible."
- 'Rare' birth of live reindeer twins
- Tamarin twins born at Bristol Zoo
- Twins born to 'good match' pandas
The female foal named after the Duchess of Sussex has blue eyes and white eyelashes, which is also said to be a rare trait.
Martin Dewar, owner of the American Bashkir Curly Stallion that fathered the foals, said the births were "extraordinary."
He said: : "I've been in the trade all my life and I have never come across a set of twins that have both survived."