Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of Hollie Kerrell was found in Knighton

A man has denied killing his wife, whose body was found four days after she went missing.

Christopher Kerrell, 35, of Knighton, Powys, pleaded not guilty to the murder or manslaughter of 28-year-old Hollie Kerrell on 22 April.

The body of Ms Kerrell, also of Knighton, was found four days later.

Mr Kerrell was remanded in custody at Cardiff Crown Court. He will next appear in August, with a trial listed for October.