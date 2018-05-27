Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The rushing water was filmed as flooding hit the hospital

Flash flooding has closed the birth centre at a Powys hospital.

Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool was flooded following heavy rain overnight, with minor injury services mainly affected.

A decision was made to move minor injuries into the midwife-led birth centre, with midwifery cases diverted to Newtown, about 15 miles (24km) away.

Motorists are urged to avoid driving in Welshpool town centre and the Welshpool Music Festival has been postponed.

Powys Health Board said it decided to move the minor injury unit temporarily as the birth centre was empty at the time.

It said expectant mothers who were booked in to have their babies this week were being contacted.

"Our main ward is unaffected and patients are being cared for as normal," it added in a statement.

The hospital kitchen has also been flooded, but the health board said meals were being brought in from Newtown and "a major clean-up is in operation".

Image copyright Sarah Rowlands Image caption Flash floods hit several areas of Welshpool

There have been multiple reports of flooding in and around Welshpool and is the reason why the town's music festival has been called off "on health and safety grounds".

"We'll be moving it to a different day where the weather risk isn't as high as it is today," said the organisers.

Resident Sarah Rowlands said: "We had terrible thunderstorms and I think horrendous floods have hit most of Welshpool.

"We got a few inches but I know further down it was up to some people's windows."