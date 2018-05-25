Image caption The trial took place at Mold Crown Court

A man has admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving.

Gordon Finlay, 59, hit "passionate motorcyclist" Malcolm Willis, of Telford, Shropshire, near Machynlleth, Powys, in May 2017.

At a trial at Mold Crown Court, Finlay, from Tywyn, Gwynedd, admitted causing death by careless driving and was given an interim driving ban.

He told the court he was suffering from extraordinary ill health. He will be sentenced on 28 June.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said a guilty plea was important in reducing Finlay's sentence but he would still face jail.

Mr Willis, 67, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when he was hit by the Citroen Picasso in Aberhosan on 8 May last year.

A tribute from his family said he was a "beloved father and grandfather" whose passion was motorcycles.