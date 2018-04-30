Husband of Hollie Kerrell in court charged with her murder
- 30 April 2018
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife who had been missing for four days.
The body of 28-year-old mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell was found in Knighton on Thursday.
Christopher Kerrell, 35, also of Knighton, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court earlier.
Mr Kerrell was remanded in custody for a court appearance on 29 May where he is due to enter a plea. A provisional trial date has been set for 22 October.