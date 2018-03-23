Image caption Until the body is identified, Gaynor Jones, will continue to be treated as a missing person

Police searching for a missing woman in her 80s say human remains found in a "cluttered" Ceredigion home may have been there "some time".

Dyfed-Powys Police discovered Gaynor Jones was missing when they were called to the house in Aberaeron on 12 March.

Until the remains are identified, Ms Jones will continue to be treated as a missing person.

Her daughter Valerie, who was found collapsed in the property by police last week, remains in hospital.

The death is being treated as unexplained.