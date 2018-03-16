Police are searching for an elderly woman who was only discovered missing when her daughter was found collapsed at their Ceredigion home.

The missing woman, named locally as Gaynor Jones and thought to be in her early 80s, has not been seen at the house in Aberaeron for several months.

Her daughter Valerie, who is in her 50s, was taken to hospital on Monday.

The house is described as "heavily cluttered" and neighbours said the pair were reclusive.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been investigating the incident all week.

Valerie was also thought to be in poor health and was taken to hospital in Aberystwyth after she was found collapsed at the house at 12:30 GMT on Monday, after neighbours raised concerns for their welfare.

Skips have been brought in and a forensic tent has been set up as police remove a large amount of clutter from the house.