Man v Horse: Hundreds gather in Llanwrtyd, Powys for event
Hundreds of people have gathered in a Powys town to cheer on competitors in a 21-mile race that saw 650 runners pitted against 60 horses and riders.
Horse Rheidol Petra, ridden by Iola Evans, won the Llanwrtyd Wells event on Saturday in two hours and 30 minutes.
The first runner, Owen Beilby, finished the course 20 minutes later.
In 37 years of the Whole Earth Man V Horse race, only two runners have ever emerged victorious - Huw Lobb in 2004 and Florian Holginger in 2007.
The idea for the annual race was born from a bet in the back room of the Neaudd Arms in 1980 after an argument over whether a man could ever beat a horse in a long-distance race.
The pub is still the starting point for the race.