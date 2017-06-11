Image copyright Whole Earth Man V Horse Image caption Horse Rheidol Petra and rider Iola Evans, became the 38th winners of the annual event

Hundreds of people have gathered in a Powys town to cheer on competitors in a 21-mile race that saw 650 runners pitted against 60 horses and riders.

Horse Rheidol Petra, ridden by Iola Evans, won the Llanwrtyd Wells event on Saturday in two hours and 30 minutes.

The first runner, Owen Beilby, finished the course 20 minutes later.

In 37 years of the Whole Earth Man V Horse race, only two runners have ever emerged victorious - Huw Lobb in 2004 and Florian Holginger in 2007.

Image copyright @superrach89 Image caption Horses and runners gathered in Llanwrtyd, Powys

The idea for the annual race was born from a bet in the back room of the Neaudd Arms in 1980 after an argument over whether a man could ever beat a horse in a long-distance race.

The pub is still the starting point for the race.

Image copyright Whole Earth Man v Horse Image caption Owen Beilby was the first runner to finish the course in two hours and 50 minutes