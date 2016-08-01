Image copyright Brecon MRT

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team had 25% of its typical annual callouts in July and is set for its busiest year on record.

The team was set up in 1968 and usually has about 100 calls per year.

In July there were 23 - its busiest month on record - including calls for missing people, injured mountain bikers and unconscious walkers.

Deputy team leader Mark Jones said he believed it was linked to more people taking part in outdoor activities.

"The Storey Arms car park is visibly packed almost every day now, where it used to be on busy bank holidays or sunny days," he said.

"You can't deny there are more people out enjoying the outdoors and I think it must be that.

"We do analyse our statistics - generally, over the past 10 years, 60% of the people we are called to rescue and search for are local to the area in which they have become lost or injured."

As of 31 July, the team - made up of volunteers - had received 74 callouts.