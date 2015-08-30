World bog snorkelling championships marks 30th anniversary
- 30 August 2015
The 30th annual world bog snorkelling championships have been taking place in Powys on Sunday.
Hundreds of participants from around the world travelled to the Waen Rhydd bog on the outskirts of Llanwrtyd Wells for the event.
Competitors were hoping to beat current champion Kirsty Johnson's world record of one minute 22.56 seconds, set last year.