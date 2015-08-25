Image copyright Greater Manchester Police

A Powys teenager who died in a car crash in Wigan has been described as a "happy, fun-loving and affectionate girl".

Isobelle Charlotte Woodall, 19, from Belan, Welshpool, was a passenger in the crash on Central Park Way on 16 August.

Greater Manchester Police said she sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said she was "just finding her place in the world".

In a statement, her family said: "She was loved by everyone who knew her.

"As a family we have been left bereft at her leaving us but she will always be alive in our hearts."