Image copyright Wales Air Ambulance Image caption The air ambulance landed on the carriageway in order to collect the injured man

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the main A470 trunk road through mid Wales.

A car and motorbike collided on the road just north of Clatter, Powys, at about 07:20 BST on Thursday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a man was taken to the University Hospital of North Staffordshire by air ambulance.

The road was closed between the B4568 and Ffordd Dol-Llin in Carno for a short period after the crash.