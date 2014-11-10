Image copyright Ceredigion Council

Bridleways across Ceredigion have been transformed over the past three years.

A total of 13 routes - more than 75 miles long in total - were resurfaced, had ditches cleared and new gates and signs installed.

The work was carried out as part of the council's "Ceredigion on Horseback" project, funded by the Welsh government and the European Union.

Volunteers contributed 1,500 hours to the scheme, which is hoped will boost tourism in the county.

An Equestrian Tourism Business spokesman said: "Horse riders now have a fantastic network of bridleways enabling them to ride for miles with the minimum of main roads."