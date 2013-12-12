Eight posts are threatened with closure at the Brecon Beacons National Park as part of budget savings of £650,000 over the next two years.

The park authority faces a budget cut of 8.9% from the Welsh government in the next financial year as well as a 4% cut the following year.

The authority said it was consulting staff on eight proposed redundancies.

It currently employs 130 people and has responsibility for planning issues and managing the national park.

The staff include wardens, visitor and tourist information centre assistants, planners, community development officers and supporting administration and management staff.

'Personal uncertainty'

John Cook, the chief executive of Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, said: "We have managed to find a proportion of the staff reduction mainly by leaving posts unfilled when people have left the authority.

"Unfortunately, these proposals alone were not enough to secure the financial savings we need to make.

"Naturally, the decision to lose posts was not one we have taken lightly and our proposals will create great personal uncertainty for some of our staff.

"However, this process has been necessary to secure the future viability of the authority."

The Brecon Beacons National Park is home to some of the most spectacular scenery in the UK.

It covers an area of 1,347 sq km (520 sq miles) stretching from Hay-on-Wye in Powys to Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire.

The consultation period will end on 7 January, 2014.