Two boys in hospital after firework explodes in Hengoed
- Published
Two boys are in hospital after they were injured by an exploding firework.
The pair, aged eight and nine, were hurt in Caerphilly county on Sunday afternoon.
Supt Mike Richards of South Wales Police said officers "received a report of a medical emergency" in Hengoed Road, Hengoed at about 14:15 BST.
"Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework," he said.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300332856."