Two drowned after Christmas Day Swansea river car crash
Two people found in a river after a Christmas Day car crash died from drowning with alcohol and cocaine in their systems, an inquest has heard.
Rachel Curtis and Jay Kyle Jenkins, both 36 and from Swansea, were travelling together early on 25 December 2022.
The vehicle, driven by Ms Curtis, hit barriers on the A483 in Swansea and went into the River Tawe.
The inquest heard evidence suggested it was exceeding the speed limit.
Police were called to the junction of New Cut Road and the A483 at about 03:00 GMT.
PC Matthew Jones, collision investigator, told the inquest how the body of Ms Curtis was recovered from the river first, followed by Mr Jenkins' a few hours later.
PC Steven Evans, a forensic collision investigator, told the coroner that Mr Jenkins was not wearing a seatbelt.
The inquest heard how Ms Curtis had been working as a door supervisor in Wind Street in the city centre until 20:50 GMT on Christmas Eve.
Following her shift, she joined a colleague and two others, including Mr Jenkins, for a night out on Wind Street.
In a witness statement, Ms Curtis's colleague said she drank a large glass of rose and he unsuccessfully tried to prevent her from driving home.
The group split, with Mr Jenkins and Ms Curtis travelling in the Mini Cooper together.
After the crash into the barrier, the inquest heard how the vehicle fell upside down into the river.
PC Evans told the inquest Ms Curtis was twice above the legal alcohol limit.
The toxicology report also showed use of benzodiazepines and cocaine, which were likely to have an impact on her driving ability.
In a statement read by coroner's officer Christopher Jones, Ms Curtis's mum said her daughter had a "brilliant, clever and inquisitive mind".
"She was witty, she had an affectionate laugh. Her only downfall was that she was easily led," she said.
"She was loved by so many people, especially her son, she will be missed."
The statement of Mr Jenkins's family was also read out, as his uncle and father described him as a man "who could turn his hand to anything".
They said they were "heartbroken", with family life "falling apart" since their tragic loss.
Acting senior coroner Colin Phillips concluded the cause of their deaths as drowning, with evidence of alcohol and cocaine.