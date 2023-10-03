UK Windows and Doors: Workers 'gutted' after 500 jobs lost
- Published
A couple expecting their first baby in December say they are worried for their future after the company they work for went into administration.
Administrators for UK Windows and Doors said 496 jobs would go at sites in Treorchy, Llwynypia, Williamstown and Taff's Well, all in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
A further 67 jobs will go at sites in England.
The firm's chief executive said a decline in sales meant the business had become financially unsustainable.
Kiera Powell and her partner Lloyd Yeates both worked at the Treorchy site preparing windows.
"I've been working there two years, my partner about year-and-a-half," said Keira.
"We're gutted, we have a baby due in eight weeks. I've been on maternity leave for four weeks and they haven't said anything about maternity [pay].
"I don't know what's going to happen. We couldn't ask questions in the meeting, we had to keep on mute or be kicked out."
Keira said she was worried about the future, with so many jobs going in one area.
"All we wanted was answers like everyone else, we work a month in advance, we don't know if we are getting paid for September," she said.
"I can't go looking for a job at the moment. If Lloyd does find another job there's no paternity entitlement.
"It's a difficult time of year to look for a job so close to Christmas, especially with no income coming in."
Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, has called for an urgent question in the Senedd on the job losses.
"It's absolute devastation. Some people have worked for the company in Treorchy for over 20 years," she said.
"These are jobs we simply can't afford to lose in this area. We have huge unemployment and child poverty rates are increasing, people are really struggling.
"Finding a buyer for the property has to be a priority."
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said his "first priority" was to see whether all or part of the company could be saved as a "going concern".
Speaking at a Welsh government press conference, he expressed sympathy for the workers at the company, adding: "The lack of information is causing real anxiety."
The minister said he could not give any details on talks about whether jobs could be saved, but was "exploring whether the business could be saved as a going concern".