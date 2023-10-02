Llandudno Asda shoppers say trolley wheel lock causes injury
- Published
Customers at a supermarket say they have been left injured or in pain after their trolley wheels were suddenly locked by a security system.
Asda in Llandudno, Conwy, has fitted "gatekeeper" devices to its trolleys.
The devices stop trolleys at the exit to the store if sensors detect they have not passed a payment zone, or need a security check.
Asda said it would be happy to discuss the problem with anyone who has experienced problems.
Some shoppers said the sudden stop caused them to crash into the trolley they were pushing, leaving them in pain or throwing children forward suddenly in the trolley seat.
Lucy Cousins, from Llandudno, was hurt on Saturday.
She said because she had scanned her own shopping, the system stopped her trolley with no warning for a security check, and the impact triggered a pre-existing back condition.
Ms Cousins said she had health issues including adhesions causing chronic pain in her abdomen and slipped discs in her back.
"The pain in my back hit instantly and the alarms suddenly going off scared me," she said.
"I had a horrible shock when it happened - I'd been having physio to improve my back and was suddenly in agony again."
She said a member of staff came to look at her receipt.
"I told him how much it hurt and he agreed that it was painful when it happened.
"He indicated a warning sign to the side of the door behind a product display," she said.
Ms Cousins said she left in tears and unable to stand upright.
She said the pain in her back was easing, but added the whole experience was upsetting.
Other shoppers said they had had similar experiences.
Hollie Roberts from Rhos on Sea, Conwy, said the supermarket needed to make the signs more prominent, warning people that their trolley wheels might suddenly lock.
"It stopped so suddenly I went into the trolley, really hurt my stomach and winded me as I wasn't walking slowly.
"The security guy rushed over and could see I was upset so was really nice, but he did say it happens a lot because people don't know about it," she added.
An Asda spokesman said: "To ensure colleague and customer safety and to prevent theft, we have a number of security measures in place at all of our stores.
"We'd be happy to take this customer's details so that we may get in touch to discuss their concerns."