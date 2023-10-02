UK Windows and Doors: 500 jobs to go as firm goes bust
A window and door manufacturer has been placed into administration, resulting in more than 500 job losses.
Administrators for UK Windows and Doors said 496 jobs would go at sites in Treorchy, Llwynypia, Williamstown and Taff's Well, all in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
A further 67 jobs will go at sites in Tewksbury, Gloucestershire, and Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.
The firm's chief executive said a decline in sales meant the business had become financially unsustainable.