Cardiff: St David's Hall closure extended due to Raac
- Published
A popular Cardiff concert venue will remain closed for at least three more weeks to allow for further checks on potentially faulty concrete.
Cardiff council said on 7 September St David's Hall would shut for at least four weeks.
The sudden closure came as fears grew over buildings containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
All performances scheduled for the next three weeks would be postponed, the council said in a statement.
Since temporarily closing St David's Hall, experts have carried out tests on Raac panels in the building, the council said.
Structural engineers are expected to conclude their inspections in the next three weeks, after which the council will have to carefully review the findings from the inspections and plan any next steps.
"We will look to reopen the hall as soon as possible, dependent on any action which may or may not be required," the council said.
Some October events have been rescheduled or relocated.
Others, such as performances by singer Alfie Boe and '80s rock band Europe, have been cancelled.
Cardiff council said the safety of audiences, staff, artists, volunteers, and everyone at the venue was paramount, and added it had to act in response to updated guidance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
In August, the safety watchdog said Raac had passed its lifespan and might "collapse with little or no notice".
Nationwide music venue operator, Academy Music Group, is set to take on the running of venue.
Cardiff council said AMG had already undertaken its own inspections and had plans in place to undertake remedial work required in the medium to long-term.